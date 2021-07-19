N.S. Greens launch campaign, won't have new leader before election

Welcome to CBC's Election Notebook, your source for regular updates and essential news from the campaign trail.

It's Day 7 of Nova Scotia's 31-day election.

The Green Party joins the fray

From the leader's backyard, the Green Party of Nova Scotia launched its election campaign Thursday night.

"The other parties are out there waiving their money around, and also waiving your money around. The Greens are well aware that the money is on the other side," said interim leader Jessica Alexander in a live stream.

"Their leaders are out there in their buses selling their plans, and we're here on my deck with our good ideas and our lean budget."

Jessica Alexander, centre, interim leader of the Green Party of Nova Scotia, and Jenn Kang, deputy party leader, host a campaign launch for the Nova Scotia election via live stream. (Green Party of Nova Scotia)

Alexander said the party's final platform is nearly complete, and alluded to some of what it will contain: a guaranteed livable income, fixed election dates and support to grow a green economy.

Before the election call, the Greens had scheduled a vote for a new leader for Aug. 14, which is just three days before votes will be counted in the general election.

Alexander said the leadership contest has been halted and she will see the party through the campaign as interim leader. She did the same thing in the 2017 election. Alexander is running in the riding of Chester-St. Margaret's.

'It's unfortunate she feels the way she does'

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said he wasn't part of conversations with Robyn Ingraham around the time of her departure from the Liberal Party. Ingraham, who had been the candidate for Dartmouth South, said the party pushed her out over boudoir photos that she disclosed during the vetting process — a case that some say exposes a sexist double standard.

"It's unfortunate that she feels the way she does, and nobody should feel that way," Rankin said.

"All I can say is that the Liberal Party embraces people from all backgrounds."

He made the comments during a media scrum Thursday after announcing, for a second time, details from the provincial government's deal with Ottawa to reduce the cost of child care, first released last week.

Rankin returned to the mainland briefly Thursday but will visit Cape Breton again Friday for an event at the Highland Village Museum.

$553M Tory plan

The Progressive Conservatives say they'd spend half-a-billion dollars in their first year in office if elected. Health care would see $430 million of the $553-million plan. Notable items from the party's costed platform include a pension plan for doctors, a tax credit for people seeking fertility treatment, and a tax levy for people who own property in Nova Scotia but do not pay personal income taxes in Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Tories released their costed platform in the first week of the general election campaign. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The spending would set the province further into deficit; PC Leader Tim Houston said he'd bring the books back to balance within six years.

On Friday, Houston will talk about physician recruitment and retention in Halifax, then head to Antigonish and Cape Breton to campaign with PC candidates.

NDP touts mental health plan, again

NDP Leader Gary Burrill reiterated a promise to provide same-day or next-day mental health care for Nova Scotians. At a campaign event Thursday morning in Lower Sackville, Burrill said if elected, his party would open five new clinics in the first year in power and another nine clinics over the next three.

The NDP plan would cost an estimated $22 million — money that would be redirected from other parts of the budget.

Burrill and Joanne Hussey, NDP candidate for Fairview-Clayton Park, are scheduled to make a policy announcement Friday in Halifax.

Municipal priorities

Cities and towns in Nova Scotia have four big asks for the next government.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities released its election priorities Thursday, which include money to meet provincial accessibility standards and adapt to climate change. The federation is also looking for a seat at the table on housing issues and legislation to impose extended producer responsibility for printed paper and packaging.

Extended producer responsibility is an environmental principle that makes producers, including manufacturers, brand owners and importers, physically and financially responsible for a product throughout its lifespan, even beyond the consumer stage.

How to vote

Check whether you are registered to vote with Elections Nova Scotia .

Once registered, you can vote in advance of election day by requesting a mail-in ballot or by visiting a returning office or advance polling station.

On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. AT.

More information on voting is available from electionsnovascotia.ca .

