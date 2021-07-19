NDP welcomes heavy hitter after poll shows N.S. election race getting tighter

Welcome to CBC's Election Notebook, your source for regular updates and essential news from the campaign trail.

It's Day 27 of Nova Scotia's 31-day provincial election campaign.

Singh stumps with Burrill

There were two party leaders on the NDP campaign trail Wednesday — Nova Scotia's Gary Burrill and federal Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Singh isn't officially campaigning on his own behalf yet, but a federal election call is expected in short order. He's been touring the Maritimes in the meantime, joining Burrill after stops in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island earlier this week.

The pair focused on pharmacare at an event in Halifax Wednesday morning. While Singh pushes for universal pharmacare in Ottawa, Burrill is campaigning on a promise to expand provincial coverage for some medications and medical devices.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill, left, is shown at a campaign event with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, right, in Halifax. (CBC)

"Here in Nova Scotia in the NDP it is a great priority for us to work with the federal government to have pharmacare established for all the people of our province," said Burrill.

The NDP platform promises free birth control to those without private insurance, shingles vaccines and PrEP HIV prevention medication, as well as better access to insulin pumps.

PCs to pay independent seniors

The Tories took a page out of their rivals' books on Wednesday by asking a "real" Nova Scotian to take part in a campaign event.

It's a tactic the NDP, and to a lesser extent the Liberals, have used at events throughout the campaign to help show how their policies might benefit voters.

Joan Purcell, 74, agreed to host the PCs outside her Eastern Passage home on Wednesday. PC Leader Tim Houston was there to talk about his party's $500 grant for seniors who live independently.

Sound Off: Election Edition - Episode 3 4:13 Party platforms, planks and political positions are coming into focus. In some cases, there are some interesting role reversals. 4:13

The grant is intended to help people stay at home longer before moving into long-term care, where the wait list is long.

Purcell generated a bit of nervous laughter when she was asked by a reporter whether she thought $500 was enough.

"Well, it should be a little bit more but every dollar counts when you're on a fixed income," said Purcell.

The grant is available to individuals aged 65 and up who have an annual income of $37,500 or less and have a property or lease in their name.

Liberals make targeted promises

Despite having released a full platform last week, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin has been making additional election promises this week, starting with a vaccine passport on Monday.

On Wednesday, he announced another two fresh pledges, but this time with smaller target audiences: firefighters and Cape Bretoners.

At a campaign stop in Sydney, Rankin said if re-elected his party would add 11 types of cancer to the list of cancers covered for firefighters under the Workers' Compensation Act.

The list currently has six types of cancer.

The PCs have a very similar promise in their platform, although the Tories say they would add 13 types of cancer to the list. The NDP introduced a bill in the legislature in 2019 to expand coverage for firefighters with a dozen additional cancers — the Liberal government did not support it.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin announces his party would extend cancer coverage under for firefighters at a campaign event in Sydney. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Later in the day, Rankin committed to paying the operating costs for a PET scanner at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. The hospital foundation will have to buy the machine.

"My understanding is they're very successful in their fundraising efforts so I believe they'll be able to get to their goal," Rankin said.

"This is about equality of services across the province. It's a fairness issue for me … Cape Breton needs this service."

Rankin said the annual operating costs for the PET scanner would range between $600,000 and $700,000.

Poll shows close race

A new public opinion poll released Wednesday shows the race between the three major parties may be closer than expected.

The poll by Narrative Research suggests Liberal support is waning and the NDP and PCs are gaining in popularity.

Houston and Burrill both said the results were unsurprising.

"They absolutely reflect the conversations that I have been having and that have been reported to me through our candidates," Burrill told reporters Wednesday.

From left to right: PC Leader Tim Houston, NDP Leader Gary Burrill and Liberal Party Leader Iain Rankin. (CBC)

"People want change," said Houston, reiterating one of his familiar campaign messages.

"They're looking at their options and they are increasingly losing confidence in Iain Rankin and the Liberals."

Rankin, on the other hand, dismissed the possibility of faltering support.

"We're on the right track. No matter where we go in this province, Nova Scotians want us to keep moving forward making the investments that we are."

The only poll that truly matters is the one that decides the election next week. Early ballots are being cast in large numbers — nearly 62,000 at advance polls and more than 7,000 write-in ballots requested as of Tuesday.

The last day to vote is election day, Tuesday, Aug. 17.

How to vote

Check whether you are registered to vote with Elections Nova Scotia.

Once registered, you can vote in advance of election day by requesting a mail-in ballot or by visiting a returning office or advance polling station.

On election day, polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on voting is available from electionsnovascotia.ca.

MORE TOP STORIES