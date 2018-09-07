Prominent Liberals lose seats as Tories make gains

A number of high-profile Liberals were ousted from their ridings in Tuesday's provincial election as Nova Scotia was poised to elect a majority Progressive Conservative government.

Randy Delorey, who ran unsuccessfully for the leadership of the Liberal Party earlier this year, lost in the riding of Antigonish to Progressive Conservative Michelle Thompson.

First elected in 2013, Delorey took on the environment and finance portfolios during the Liberals' first mandate under Stephen McNeil. He most recently served as minister of justice.

But his most prominent role was as health minister when Nova Scotia faced the first wave of COVID-19.

Lloyd Hines has held the seat of Guysborough-Tracadie since 2013. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

In the riding of Guysborough-Tracadie, Liberal cabinet minister Lloyd Hines lost the seat he's held since 2013 to the PC's Greg Morrow. Hines most recently served as transportation minister.

Morrow attributed the win to his relentless efforts to speak with as many people as possible in the province's largest riding geographically.

"We really made an effort to get to every corner of the riding. We worked hard to get all the back roads and side roads," Morrow said in a phone interview from his home in Tracadie, where he was celebrating with members of his family and campaign team.

"Sometimes in elections they say you don't really win an election — the incumbent loses. But I just feel like that's a disservice to the amount of work that the team here put in."

Suzanne Lohnes-Croft most recently served as minister of communities, culture and heritage. (Nova Scotia Legislature)

The Progressive Conservatives also took the riding of Lunenburg, which has been held by Liberal cabinet minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft since 2013. She was unseated by Susan Corkum-Greek of the Tories.

Lohnes-Croft most recently served as minister of communities, culture and heritage and minister of Gaelic affairs.

Kevin Murphy also lost his seat in Eastern Shore to Kent Smith of the Progressive Conservatives. Murphy, the Speaker of the House, has held that seat since 2013.

