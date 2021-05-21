Nova Scotia eases restrictions on people moving to the province

Nova Scotia has announced changes to restrictions on people moving to the province.

Prior to Friday's announcement from Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, some people planning to move to Nova Scotia from across Canada complained that the existing requirement that a closing date had to be on or before May 20 was effectively rendering them homeless.

At a media briefing, Strang thanked people moving to Nova Scotia for their patience. He said the border restrictions had been in place for several weeks and the province was making some adjustments to the restrictions.

"We are tweaking the criteria for who can move here by removing some of the date requirements," Strang said.

Under the new rules, people can apply to move to Nova Scotia with immediate family members from the same household if they qualify under one of four categories.

a purchase and sale agreement for a property showing that an offer has been accepted on or before May 1, 2021.

proof of ownership of property in Nova Scotia, and either a purchase and sale agreement for a property or notice of termination of their lease agreement in another province or territory.

a minimum one-year lease signed on or before May 1, 2021.

a letter of acceptance for new employment in Nova Scotia that cannot be done virtually or deferred; the letter must be dated on or before May 7, 2021.

There will no longer be a limit on closing dates once the applicant has a qualifying offer, Strang said.

According to Strang, if applicants meet any of these criteria they must apply via the province's Safe Check-in program and provide a plan for 14 days of mandatory self-isolation.

For now, only people who plan to arrive in the province by July 1 will be considered due to the high volume of applications. Those applications may take up to a week to be approved.

"These changes will address the majority of concerns that we have heard over the last couple of weeks," Strang said.

