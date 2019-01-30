Nova Scotia early childhood educators 'unappreciated and underpaid,' study says

A new study says Nova Scotia's early child-care sector is being hindered by low pay for workers who feel "unappreciated and underpaid," and by the rollout of the province's pre-primary program.

The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says universal pre-primary has had a destabilizing effect because the school-based program for four-year-olds is more attractive to workers who get greater access to paid sick days, health and pension benefits.

It says 67 per cent of pre-primary workers have access to those benefits, compared to 16 per cent in the non-profit sector and 12 per cent in for-profit centres.

A survey conducted with the study also found 82 per cent of the employers who responded indicated they had trouble recruiting and retaining qualified staff in the past year.

The survey found only 22 per cent of early childhood educators feel their pay is fair considering their background and skills, and that 67 per cent feel their salary doesn't adequately reflect the work they do.

It says the outdated 2012 government benchmark salary of $16.55 is "inadequate," and recommends either $18.10, which was the national median hourly wage for 2016, or $19.52, which would bring wages to 60 per cent of the median hourly wages of Nova Scotia teachers.

The research found there is also a lack of public understanding and respect for the profession.

The study says "far from glorified babysitters," the early childhood educator workforce is highly educated with specialized early learning training, and it recommends a campaign to dispel myths and misconceptions along with funding to support the profession.

It says the provincial government should also explore setting up a regulatory college.