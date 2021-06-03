Nova Scotia offers earlier second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to some
Nova Scotians who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 can now book their second dose earlier.
Anyone who got a first shot March 11-21 can rebook their second appointment
Nova Scotians who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 can now make an earlier booking for a second dose.
Anyone set to get a second dose between June 24 and July 3 can reschedule. They should get an email notice, or they can call 1-833-797-7772.
The change affects about 8,600 people.
Nova Scotia's health authority said people can pick a time and date at any clinic in the province with an open spot.
People who still need their first dose can book it online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.
Nova Scotia has not yet reported its COVID-19 numbers for Thursday. The province reported 17 new cases Wednesday as the province started to reopen.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Wednesday. The province has 142 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 17 new cases on Wednesday for 90 active cases. There is one person in hospital with COVID-19.
- P.E.I. reported zero new cases Wednesday and has four active cases.
MORE TOP STORIES