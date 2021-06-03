Nova Scotia offers earlier second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to some

Nova Scotians who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 can now make an earlier booking for a second dose.

Anyone set to get a second dose between June 24 and July 3 can reschedule. They should get an email notice, or they can call 1-833-797-7772.

The change affects about 8,600 people.

Nova Scotia's health authority said people can pick a time and date at any clinic in the province with an open spot.

People who still need their first dose can book it online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotia has not yet reported its COVID-19 numbers for Thursday. The province reported 17 new cases Wednesday as the province started to reopen.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Wednesday. The province has 142 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 17 new cases on Wednesday for 90 active cases. There is one person in hospital with COVID-19.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases Wednesday and has four active cases.

