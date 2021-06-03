Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia offers earlier second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to some

Nova Scotians who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between March 11 and 21 can now book their second dose earlier. 

Nova Scotia's second-shot vaccination appointments are rolling out earlier than expected. (Robert Short/CBC)

Anyone set to get a second dose between June 24 and July 3 can reschedule. They should get an email notice, or they can call 1-833-797-7772.

The change affects about 8,600 people.

Nova Scotia's health authority said people can pick a time and date at any clinic in the province with an open spot. 

People who still need their first dose can book it online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Nova Scotia has not yet reported its COVID-19 numbers for Thursday. The province reported 17 new cases Wednesday as the province started to reopen.  

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Wednesday. The province has 142 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported 17 new cases on Wednesday for 90 active cases. There is one person in hospital with COVID-19.
  • P.E.I. reported zero new cases Wednesday and has four active cases.

