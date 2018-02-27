N.S. driving tests restarting with backlog of 8,200 cancelled exams

Nova Scotia has quietly restarted driving road tests, but it could be a while before the system gets up to speed.

The province has cancelled an estimated 8,200 tests since the state of emergency was first announced in mid-March.

Those wanna-be drivers will now be first in line as the tests are rebooked.

In an email to CBC News, the province says anyone with a booked appointment will be contacted with a new date.

The statement adds that people may not book new appointments, and there's no timeline given for getting to that point.

Pandemic adds to existing waitlists

Driving students faced long waits before the pandemic started.

In the fall, would-be drivers had to wait three months to get a road test in the Halifax area.

Some people opted to have their exams in other communities such as Truro, while some examiners worked Saturdays to help speed things up.

Driving students still can't call Access Nova Scotia to make an appointment. It is reaching out to those who had cancelled tests first. (CBC)

Meanwhile, the province says other services offered at Access Nova Scotia are still operating by appointment only.

"We will continue to use this service-model like many other businesses as part of our transition to the 'new normal' for how we will operate," says the statement.

The government is updating its website as various services are reactivated. Drivers' licences that are soon expiring have automatically been extended by five months. The province says that is to avoid overcrowding at the centres.

