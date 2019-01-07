Nova Scotia doulas call for easing of COVID-19 birth restrictions

Doulas in Nova Scotia are calling on the province to amend a COVID-19 protocol that limits the number of people allowed in labour and delivery rooms.

Last month, Nova Scotia ordered that labouring patients would be limited to one support person during the coronavirus pandemic. The support person has to stay in the hospital from early labour through to recovery and can't be swapped out.

Doulas — trained birth companions — count toward the limit.

The Nova Scotia Association of Doulas sent a letter to provincial health officials Wednesday asking for doulas to be considered "an essential part of the family's birthing team, especially at this uncertain time."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre have said the limitation on visitors was intended to protect the health of patients and staff.

'Increasing limitations' to birthing

In its letter, the association said it appreciated the reasoning behind the measure, but it was advocating for doulas to be exempt from the limit on behalf of families who "are expressing growing concern with the increasing limitations on their birth choices."

The visitor limit is one of several changes introduced to obstetric health care in Nova Scotia because of the pandemic.

Prenatal doctor appointments are being spaced out more than usual for all low-risk pregnancies, delivery wards have stopped using nitrous oxide as a pain reliever because of the risk of aerosolizing virus particles, and home births have been suspended .

Renée Curry, chair of the Nova Scotia Doula Association, said limiting support during labour and delivery can have negative effects on early parenthood and attachment to the baby.

She pointed to other Canadian jurisdictions that are admitting more doulas into hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

'We're just calling for options'

Curry said one B.C. health authority has established screening guidelines for doulas and requires them to wear personal protective equipment. Another health authority in Alberta has given managers on birth units the discretion to admit doulas on a case-by-case basis, Curry said.

"At least there is the option and it's not a flat-out no," Curry said.

"We're just calling for options."

In an email, a spokesperson for the IWK Health Centre, Halifax's women's and children's hospital, said "if a woman wishes her doula to be her one support person in labour, the doula will be welcomed by the maternity teams."

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, which manages all other birthing units in the province, said it agreed with the statement from the IWK.

