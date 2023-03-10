First of its kind doctor orientation underway in Nova Scotia

The head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia says a new orientation program for international doctors should help ease their transition into practising medicine in Nova Scotia.

Dr. Gus Grant says there are about 20 physicians, mostly from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, taking part in a new program this week called the Welcome Collaborative.

Grant said the idea came to him after a meeting with a group of Nigerian physicians who were trying to set up a practice in Cape Breton.

"I was taken by how little help they had in finding their way," Grant said.

With $1.3 million in funding from the province, Grant and the college invited other groups such as Doctors Nova Scotia, Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia and the Black Physicians of Nova Scotia to take part.

Grant says the program helps the doctors get their qualifications recognized locally and helps them with the more routine aspects of settling down.

"Such things as housing, banking, schools, childcare, spousal employment. These are the things that are really weighing heavily on their minds and are distracting them, if you will, from medical practise," Grant said.

Dr. Gus Grant is the registrar and CEO of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Grant says it's impossible to immediately address, and correct, those issues during a three-day orientation session.

"One thing we can do is we can share their feedback," Grant said. "We can get it to the people that can do something about it."

The developers of the orientation program are hoping to welcome and settle 140 doctors — trained outside of Canada — over the next three years.

Beyond the initial orientation, taking place at the college's Bedford offices, the group will set the new doctors up with mentors.

"Recruiting is just a small part of success," Grant said. "Long-term success in success and practice will help with recruiting, but will also help with retention long setting holding on to these."

Grant said the potential barriers to success aren't professional. The new doctors are "well-trained to practise good medicine."

"But the real, long-term challenges are the very human ones," he said. "Housing, banking, schools, sports for the kids, childcare, spousal employment."

