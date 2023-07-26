Nova Scotians can now apply for funds to cover uninsured flood losses

Nova Scotians can now apply for financial assistance to help cover uninsured losses due to last weekend's severe flooding.

The provincial government said Wednesday the Disaster Financial Assistance Program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, small business and not-for-profit organization.

"This has been a very difficult situation for so many Nova Scotians, and this program is designed to help," said Emergency Management Office Minister John Lohr.

"These floods have caused severe damage, and I want people to know we are working as quickly as possible to get them the support they need to begin their cleanup and repairs."

Applications for the program are available at Access Nova Scotia centres, MLA offices and online.

Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage will provide an update on the municipal flood response at 2:30 p.m. AT, which will be livestreamed on cbc.ca/ns.

Residents are asked to continue to assess damage, keep all receipts, take pictures and video and to contact their insurance companies.

The government notes the program does not replace private insurance and only uninsurable damage is eligible. The application includes a form to be filled out by the applicant's insurance company confirming that insurance was not available for losses.

It also warns the process will wake several months.

