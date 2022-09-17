Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Diesel price drops by more than 11 cents per litre in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel dropped by more than 11 cents per litre in Nova Scotia Saturday after the province's regulator changed the price for a second time this week.

Diesel is now selling for a minimum of 173.2 cents per litre in Halifax, Hants zone

The price of diesel was changed Saturday 'due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,' says the Utility and Review Board. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays, but the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board made the additional change Saturday "due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil."

Diesel is now selling for a minimum of 173.2 cents per litre in the Halifax and Hants area, down from 184.6 cents Friday. Prices are slightly higher in other parts of the province.

The price of gas did not change Saturday.

