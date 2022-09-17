Diesel price drops by more than 11 cents per litre in Nova Scotia

The price of diesel dropped by more than 11 cents per litre in Nova Scotia Saturday after the province's regulator changed the price for a second time this week.

Fuel prices are adjusted Fridays, but the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board made the additional change Saturday "due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil."

Diesel is now selling for a minimum of 173.2 cents per litre in the Halifax and Hants area, down from 184.6 cents Friday. Prices are slightly higher in other parts of the province.

The price of gas did not change Saturday.

