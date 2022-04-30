With latest hike, N.S. diesel price has increased by 25% in under a week

Diesel prices in Nova Scotia increased by roughly 17 cents a litre on Saturday, bringing the price to a minimum of 253.4 cents in Zone 1, which includes the Halifax area.

The increase is the fourth straight day the price of diesel has increased.

On Tuesday, the price of diesel was a minimum of 201.7 cents in Zone 1. That means the price has gone up by 25.6 per cent in four days.

The price of diesel is cheapest in Zone 1, and can be about two cents a litre higher in other parts of the province.

The price of gas did not change overnight.

