Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

With latest hike, N.S. diesel price has increased by 25% in under a week

Diesel prices in Nova Scotia increased by roughly 17 cents a litre on Saturday, bringing the price to a minimum of 253.4 cents in Zone 1, which includes the Halifax area.

Price has gone from 201.7 cents per litre on Tuesday to 253.4 cents on Saturday in Halifax area

CBC News ·
While the price of diesel rose Saturday, the price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia. (Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

Diesel prices in Nova Scotia increased by roughly 17 cents a litre on Saturday, bringing the price to a minimum of 253.4 cents in Zone 1, which includes the Halifax area.

The increase is the fourth straight day the price of diesel has increased.

On Tuesday, the price of diesel was a minimum of 201.7 cents in Zone 1. That means the price has gone up by 25.6 per cent in four days.

The price of diesel is cheapest in Zone 1, and can be about two cents a litre higher in other parts of the province.

The price of gas did not change overnight.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now