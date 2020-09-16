Department of Labour investigates workplace fatality in Lantz
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating a workplace fatality that happened Tuesday morning in Lantz, N.S.
Nova Scotia's Department of Labour is investigating a workplace fatality that happened Tuesday morning in Lantz, N.S.
The department has issued a stop-work order on the equipment that was involved in the incident while investigators complete their work, a department spokesperson said in an email.
The department has not identified the workplace where the death occurred or offered details of what happened.
MORE TOP STORIES