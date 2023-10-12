This Nova Scotian has his art on display in Denmark. It's made out of Lego

A Halifax artist who uses Lego blocks as his medium says he is honoured by the opportunity to display his work at a gallery in Denmark.

Zachary Steinman, who grew up playing with Lego, said he started using the colourful toy blocks to make art during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steinman owns the store Giant Bicycle Halifax, but in his spare time he shares his Lego sculptures on his Instagram account, which has amassed nearly 40,000 followers. The sculptures include geometric, abstract patterns often formed as cubes.

Steinman said it was that work that got him invited to the Masterpiece Gallery of the Lego House in Billund, Denmark.

The Lego House, which is filled with 25 million Lego bricks, opened in 2017. Each year, the gallery selects about 15 people to display their work, Steinman said.

"It's still sort of hitting home because to be totally honest, I didn't know about Lego House and the Masterpiece Gallery until just a few years ago and for me, I never thought that I would be included in that group," Steinman told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Halifax on Tuesday.

Steinman and his wife travelled to Denmark to set up his sculptures last month.

He was first contacted by the Lego House in February.

"I thought it was a joke at first," he said. "I didn't really know that much about it, but after I checked into it, it turned out to be legit. It's incredible."

Steinman set up several of his Lego sculptures, which will remain in the gallery for a year.

