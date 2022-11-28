Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycare to drop a further 25 per cent Dec. 31
Reduction funded through $605M child-care agreement province signed with Ottawa
Fees for Nova Scotia parents with children in regulated daycares will drop by a further 25 per cent beginning Dec. 31.
Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan says the new drop in fees builds on a 25 per cent reduction that took effect April 1.
Druhan says that with Monday's announcement, daycare fees in 2023 will be 50 per cent lower, on average, compared with 2019 for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
She says parents with a child in daycare will pay $23 less per day, or about $6,000 less a year, adding that about 3,000 families who use the province's child-care subsidy program will see their fees reduced to zero.
The reduction is being funded through the $605-million child-care agreement the province signed with Ottawa in 2021.
Under the deal, Nova Scotia is to receive 9,500 daycare spaces costing an average of $10 a day by March 2026.
