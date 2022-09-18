Cyclist, 58, dead after collision with SUV in Hants County

RCMP say a 58-year-old cyclist from Halifax died in a collision with an SUV on Saturday in Pembroke, N.S.

Police say the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. AT on Highway 215 when the cyclist tried to cross the roadway in Hants County.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Pembroke, was arrested, but was released without charges.

The highway was closed for several hours because of the crash, but has since reopened.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-798-2207. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

