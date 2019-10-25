Province withdraws request for emergency order to end N.S. Crown attorneys' strike

Lawyers for the Nova Scotia government have withdrawn a request to have a court injunction heard on an emergency basis as the province seeks to end what it calls an "illegal" strike by Crown attorneys.

Both sides were in Nova Scotia Supreme Court court Friday for a scheduled hearing into the matter.

The province is expected to pass a law as early as Friday, declaring the prosecutors an essential service and officially ending their the right to arbitration.

Justice Heather Robertson said in court that passage of the law, Bill 203, would make the issue of an emergency injunction moot.

The Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys' Association is fighting the constitutionality of the law.

It was prepared to oppose the injunction Friday, saying the province rendered its existing collective agreement null and void by refusing to honour a clause allowing binding arbitration.

The province says the strike by Crown attorneys risks public safety and has caused some cases to be dropped.

Lawyer for Crowns say once the bill is passed, they will return to work but will continue to challenge the bill in court.

