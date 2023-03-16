COVID-19 vaccination rate for children under 4 remains low in Nova Scotia

Vaccine coverage among Nova Scotia children 4 and under is still low.

According to data from the federal government from March 26, 2023, only 5.2 per cent — or 2,170 children in the age bracket — have completed their primary series of shots.

"We're really encouraging parents to not just assume that their child either has been infected, and is therefore protected, or that we've ... passed the window where vaccination remains important for their children," said Dr. Cristin Muecke, regional medical officer of health for Nova Scotia Health's northern zone.

Muecke said emerging evidence is showing people who catch the Omicron variant don't get significantly stronger immunity from COVID-19.

"It generates quite a low level of antibodies in many people and this particularly occurs in the younger ages," Muecke said.

"So, even though a child may have been infected with the Omicron variant, they may have almost undetectable levels of antibodies. And what that means is your child remains susceptible to COVID-19, either another version. Omicron, or any other variants out there."

Case for vaccinations

But vaccines provide strong antibody response, she said, even if a child has been sick prior.

While the risk of a severe outcome with children getting sick with COVID-19 is low compared to older age groups, Muecke said it can still happen. She said vaccines offer protection for children and vulnerable populations.

Muecke said she's heard some people have found it challenging to find a good time for an appointment. A number of vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place in Amherst, New Glasgow, and Truro in April and May.

