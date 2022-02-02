Nova Scotia reports 6 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 92 in designated hospital units

Nova Scotia reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths included a woman in her 60s in the central zone, two women in their 70s in the central zone, two women in their 80s in the central zone and one woman in her 100s in the western zone.

A news release from the province said there were 92 people receiving care in designated COVID-19 units in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

The province said there were 10 admissions and 10 discharges. The age range of those in hospital is one to 96 and the average age is 66. The average length of stay is eight days.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

Twenty-three (25.0 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Forty-seven (51.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

One (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated.

Twenty-one (22.8 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Nova Scotia's health authority did 3,093 tests Tuesday and found 395 new cases of the virus. The central zone has 154 new cases, the eastern zone has 58, the northern zone has 73 and the western zone has 110.

The province said there are about 3,632 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

About nine per cent of Nova Scotians are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 to four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotians urged to use screening form

Nova Scotians who test positive for COVID-19 are being urged by two top doctors to complete the province's online screening form early.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Ryan Sommers, the senior medical director for the health authority, said filling the form out early will help detect patients who need access to supports.

"Because we've seen that some people are reporting but many people aren't, it seemed clear that perhaps it was time to get the information out again to people," Barrett said.

The form is used to assess a person's risk for serious illness due to COVID-19, and their eligibility for medications that could reduce the risk of hospitalization.

Barrett said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who is at a higher risk of developing a worse condition shouldn't wait at home. She said they should fill out the form and get tested.

"Whether that's a take-home antigen test or PCR, either will help us to understand where you are and if you're somebody who needs extra support," Barrett said.

People who are booking a PCR test, either because they have symptoms or they are a close contact of a positive case, are asked to complete the form as soon as they book their appointment.

Barrett said all the information is collected securely and if it doesn't get used, it gets erased.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported one death and 15 people in hospital Tuesday, with two in ICU.

New Brunswick reported four deaths and 165 hospitalizations Wednesday, including 16 in ICU with five people on ventilators.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four deaths and 20 people in hospital on Wednesday, including nine in the ICU.

