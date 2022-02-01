Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death Tuesday, 95 in designated hospital units

Nova Scotia reported one death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The death was a man in his 80s in the central zone.

A news release from the province said there were 95 people receiving care in designated COVID-19 units in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

The province said there were 13 admissions and four discharges. The age range of those in hospital is one to 97 and the average age is 68. The average length of stay is 7.7 days.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

Twenty-three (24.2 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Fifty (52.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

Zero are partially vaccinated.

Twenty-two (23.2 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Nova Scotia's health authority did 2,621 tests Monday and found 274 new cases of the virus. The central zone has 103 new cases, the eastern zone has 76, the northern zone has 50 and the western zone has 45.

The province said there are about 3,630 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

About nine per cent of Nova Scotians are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 to four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

About seven per cent of Nova Scotians, or roughly 72,000 people, are eligible to get the vaccine but haven't yet. Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said this group is being "disproportionately impacted by Omicron," representing 30 per cent of COVID-19 deaths since Dec. 8, and 21 per cent of hospitalizations.

Student absences remains high

Last week marked the second week of in-person learning for public schools across the province, and student absences remained abnormally high.

For the first week back, about twice as many students were absent , on average, relative to similar periods in past years. That trend continued into the week of Jan. 24, with an absence rate of about 14.8 per cent, compared to the typical rate of about 7.5 per cent.

CBC News calculated those figures based on data shared by seven of the eight school districts. Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education was excluded because it did not provide baseline attendance data.

Some regions did not include attendance for high schools because it was exam week and attendance was not recorded consistently.

Families are not obligated to give the reason for calling in an absence, so it's impossible to know how many absences were due to illness (related to COVID-19 or otherwise) or for any other reason.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported one death and 15 people in hospital Tuesday, with two in ICU.

New Brunswick reported five deaths and 162 hospitalizations Tuesday, including 17 in ICU with seven people on ventilators.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 25 people in hospital Tuesday, including 11 in the ICU.

