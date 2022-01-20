N.S. reports 3 deaths, 85 people in COVID-19 hospital units Thursday

Nova Scotia reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday and 85 people in COVID-19 hospital units, including 12 in intensive care.

According to a news release, the deaths were a woman in her 50s in the central zone, a woman in her 70s in the northern zone and a man in his 70s in the eastern zone.

There were 18 hospital admissions and 11 discharges on Thursday.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston said hospitals are finding more positive cases among people who are being admitted to hospital for other reasons.

There are 269 people in hospital with COVID-19:

85 hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

72 identified as positive upon arrival, but they were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

112 contracted COVID-19 while in hospital.

Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Wednesday that hospitals are at 100 per cent capacity and facing "an extremely delicate balance." Hospitals are having to reduce or cancel many services to keep on top of COVID-19 and maintain emergency services.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

10 (11.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

53 (62.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

Four (4.7 per cent) are partially vaccinated.

18 (21.2 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

According to provincial statistics, more than 83 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.7 per cent have received at least one dose, as of Wednesday.

Strang said yesterday there are around 70,000 Nova Scotians who have not been vaccinated.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia reported 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 382 cases in the central zone, 95 cases in the eastern zone, 63 cases in the northern zone and 156 cases in the western zone.

As of Thursday, there are an estimated 5,430 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There are outbreaks at two hospitals, the release said.

Three additional patients in a ward at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

There was one additional patient in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

The release said there is also an outbreak at Taigh Na Mara long-term care facility in Glace Bay affecting one staff member and one patient.

Hospital staff off due to COVID-19 precautions

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said 534 employees were off work either because they tested positive for COVID-19 or because a member of their household tested positive:

92 in the western zone.

242 in the central zone.

64 in the northern zone.

136 in the eastern zone.

There are about 21,750 full-time and part-time employees working for the health authority, not including casuals.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 20 people in hospital on Thursday, with four in ICU. There were 360 new confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, with 2,801 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported 10 people in hospital on Thursday, with two in ICU. There were 249 new cases, with 2,471 active cases.

New Brunswick reported four deaths and 123 hospitalizations Wednesday, including 11 people in ICU. The province reported 498 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 4,296 active cases.

