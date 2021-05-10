Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday, 3 p.m.

Following a weekend with more than 300 new cases reported, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a live COVID-19 briefing Monday at 3 p.m.

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia had 1,626 known active cases of the coronavirus with 50 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

On Friday, at the last COVID-19 update, the premier and Strang said although a recent testing backlog had been cleared, Public Health was still working on entering data from and investigating more than 200 positive test results.

Strang said he expected daily case counts to remain high at least until the backlog was handled.

Pop-up rapid testing

Over the weekend, the health authority said it had identified low-risk potential exposures and positive cases in and around the South Shore and Annapolis Valley, therefore asymptomatic testing sites are being held Monday in the affected areas. Testing is available at:

Gateway Plaza at 200-215 Dominion St., Bridgewater, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lunenburg Municipal Building at 210 Aberdeen Rd., Bridgewater, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Liverpool at 157 School St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Acadia University Club at 17 Westwood Ave., Wolfville, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Berwick Fire Hall at 300 Commercial St., Berwick, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rapid testing continues to be offered in the Halifax area, which has been the epicentre of the third wave, and in Sydney, where there were some high-risk exposures in recent weeks.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported six new cases on Sunday. There are now 141 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new COVID-19 cases for a total of 67 active cases Sunday.

P.E.I. announced one new case Friday and now has 10 active cases.

