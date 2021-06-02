Rankin, Strang to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon

Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a live COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, the first day of the province's phased reopening.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and a live stream will be available in this story.

Phase 1 of Nova Scotia's reopening plan started Wednesday morning and is expected to last between two and four weeks.

People were lined up outside of First Choice Haircutters on Mumford Road in Halifax on Wednesday morning, waiting for the shop to open for the first time in about a month.

During Phase 1 of the provincial government's reopening plan, services like hair salons, nail salons, body art establishments and spas can open by appointment. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Strang said earlier this week he expects the first phase to last closer to two weeks, thanks to rapid improvement of the third-wave outbreak that began at the end of April.

Unlike some other provinces, Nova Scotia's reopening plan does not have target dates for advancing between stages. Rather, it is dependent on virus epidemiology, vaccination rates, and health-care capacity.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had 369 active cases of COVID-19. Most of the 12 new cases reported Tuesday were close contacts of previously reported cases, although public health said there is still community spread in the central zone.

The number of people in hospital has been dropping steadily for more than a week. On Tuesday, there were 23 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health. (Communications Nova Scotia)

More than 55 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. One of the criteria for moving to Phase 2 of the reopening plan is to have 60 per cent of the population with at least one vaccine dose.

Wednesday also marks the first day back in classrooms for many students and teachers after more than a month of virtual learning. By Thursday, all schools are slated to reopen.

Phase 1 of the reopening plan allows restaurant patios to reopen, consistent groups of 10 to gather outside and retailers to reopen at reduced capacity, among other changes.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Tuesday. The province has 142 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases on Tuesday for 90 active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Tuesday. There are four active cases.

