Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia reports zero new cases of COVID-19
Nova Scotia·Live

Nova Scotia reports zero new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 video update at noon.

There are four known active cases of the virus

CBC News ·

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with four active cases remaining in the province.

The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre completed 398 tests on Wednesday and continues to operate 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 56,227 negative test results, 1,066 positive cases and 63 deaths caused by the virus. One person who previously tested positive for COVID-19 is still in hospital, but the cases is now considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 video update, to be livestreamed at noon.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

  • Fever (chills, sweats).
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Muscle aches.
  • Sneezing.
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose.
  • Hoarse voice.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Unusual fatigue.
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now