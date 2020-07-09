Nova Scotia reports zero new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with four active cases remaining in the province.

The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre completed 398 tests on Wednesday and continues to operate 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 56,227 negative test results, 1,066 positive cases and 63 deaths caused by the virus. One person who previously tested positive for COVID-19 is still in hospital, but the cases is now considered resolved.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 video update, to be livestreamed at noon.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

