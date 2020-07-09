Nova Scotia reports zero new cases of COVID-19
Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with four active cases remaining in the province.
The microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre completed 398 tests on Wednesday and continues to operate 24 hours a day.
To date, Nova Scotia has had 56,227 negative test results, 1,066 positive cases and 63 deaths caused by the virus. One person who previously tested positive for COVID-19 is still in hospital, but the cases is now considered resolved.
Symptoms list
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:
- Fever (chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
