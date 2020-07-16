Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The province currently has two known active cases, a Department of Health news release said Thursday.

The newest case was identified in the central region on Wednesday. It's still unclear how the person became sick.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 499 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

So far, there have been 1,067 positive cases and 63 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

