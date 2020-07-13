Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.

In a news release Monday, the province said 401 tests were completed at the QEII Health Science Centre's microbiology lab on Sunday, and all were negative for the virus.

The last new case was reported on July 8 when a truck driver who had travelled outside of Canada tested positive.

There are three known active cases in the province, all of which are related to travel. One person who previously tested positive for the virus remains in hospital, but their case is now considered resolved.

So far, there have been 1,066 positive COVID-19 tests and 63 deaths.

