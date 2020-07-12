Province reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 4th straight day

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day.

In a news release Sunday, the province said 382 tests were completed at the QEII Health Science Centre's microbiology lab on Saturday, and all were negative for the virus.

The last time a new case was reported in the province was on July 8, when a truck driver who had travelled outside of Canada tested positive.

There are still three known active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One person who previously tested positive for the virus remains in hospital, but their case is now considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

The province says it's important for residents to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives, including practising good handwashing and other hygiene steps, maintaining a physical distance when and where required.

It also says wearing a non-medical mask is strongly recommended when physical distancing is difficult.

