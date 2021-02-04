Nova Scotia reports one new case of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia has 10 known active cases of COVID-19 after reporting a single new case on Thursday.

The new case is in the central health zone and is connected to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, the province reported in a news release. The individual is said to be isolating.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Health authority labs completed 854 tests on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang noted that testing numbers are dipping and he encouraged people to go in for a swab, even if they don't have symptoms.

"As we are seeing low case numbers, we are also noticing fewer people taking advantage of our asymptomatic testing, but we need people to continue getting tested," Strang said in the province's news release.

"I want to encourage everyone, especially people with a high number of contacts, to make asymptomatic testing part of their regular routine. Testing is one way to stop COVID-19 before it has a chance to spread."

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has administered 16,448 vaccine doses, including 4,046 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, and 264 known active cases. There have been 18 deaths since the pandemic began. Five people are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Wednesday. The province has 14 active cases and one person is in hospital.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Wednesday The province has two active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES