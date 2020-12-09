Nova Scotia reports six new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 71 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including six new cases in the central zone.

The province reported the latest cases in a news release, which says four are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, with the individual self-isolating. One of the six new cases is still under Public Health investigation.

Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 1,954 tests on Tuesday. The province had previously been reporting the number of rapid tests daily, but said Wednesday it would be reporting those figures weekly starting this Friday.

The active case count of 71 marks a decrease, down from 78 on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to see that the number of cases linked to social gatherings has gone down significantly," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in the news release.

"This is an indication that restrictions are working. We need to continue to follow all the public health measures to ensure that this trend continues as we work to flatten the curve."

Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release that Nova Scotians should "remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health measures and restrictions, including limiting social contacts and travel."

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

Newfoundland and Labrador announced Monday it would be at least a month before it rejoins the Atlantic bubble. Anyone arriving in that province from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island has to self-isolate for 14 days.

P.E.I. announced Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21.

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Tuesday and had 28 active cases.

New Brunswick reported five new cases Tuesday and had 82 active cases. Three people were hospitalized and in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Tuesday and had 13 active cases. The province introduced sweeping restrictions Monday, with all gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos closed for at least two weeks and restaurants closed to indoor dining.

Walk-in testing available for ages 16 and up

Walk-in COVID testing is available for people aged 16 and up with no symptoms at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth from Thursday through Sunday.

Those in the age range are welcome if they have no symptoms, have not been at an exposure site identified by Public Health, or are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

The testing method will be the standard swab, not the rapid test.

Asymptomatic people can access rapid testing on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lebrun Centre in Bedford from 1:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rapid testing is for people aged 16 and up, and should only be sought out by those who have not recently travelled, have not visited a potential exposure location and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

