Nova Scotia reports 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, marking another record-high daily case count since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Wellness provided the update via Twitter Monday morning along with a breakdown by health zones. There are 58 cases in the central zone, five in the eastern zone, one in the northern zone and two in the western zone. There are 323 known active cases.

Further details are expected in a news release later in the day.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. AT via livestream video, which will be available in this story.

There were a total of 115 new cases reported over the weekend, mostly in the central zone where there is known community spread. The Health Department said Sunday it was actively monitoring for community spread in all other regions of the province.

As of Sunday there were five people in hospital, none in intensive care.

At a briefing Sunday afternoon, Strang said he expected high case counts to persist until at least mid-week, at which point numbers could start to subside, an indication current public health measures are working. If the trend in new cases does not change this week, he said, additional restrictions may be necessary.

Thirty recent cases are connected to schools, mostly in the Halifax region. More than 40 schools in the Dartmouth area have been closed for two weeks due to community-spread concerns. Several other schools in the Halifax region, along with one in Truro and three in the Sydney area, are closed until later this week for deep cleaning and contract tracing.

Currently, the province is asking everyone in the province to stay in their communities except for essential travel, which includes work, school, child care or medical or legal appointments. At Sunday's briefing, Rankin said a legal order is being drafted to make the travel recommendation enforceable.

In the Halifax area, gatherings cannot exceed five people, indoor or outdoor. In all other parts of the province gatherings cannot exceed 10 people, indoor or outdoor.

The penalty to an individual who breaks any order under the Health Protection Act is now $2,000 for a first offence. It was $1,000, but Rankin doubled it over the weekend following a party thrown by Dalhousie University students that flouted the gathering restrictions. Police issued fines to 22 people. Rankin said that incident made it clear that $1,000 was not enough of a deterrent.

Testing available

COVID-19 testing remains available to anyone who wants it, with or without symptoms. Public Health is asking anyone who has been contacted about a potential exposure, has been at a potential exposure site or has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 to get a lab test.

Testing capacity is increasing at provincial labs to accommodate large numbers of people turning out for swabs. Strang said labs will soon be able to process up to 15,000 tests per day. Those are in addition to the rapid tests that are done at pop-up sites.

Rapid testing is available to anyone 16 and up who does not have symptoms. There are rapid testing sites this week around HRM and in Cape Breton.

About 100 people lined up at the Sackville Sports Stadium for rapid testing before the facility had even opened Sunday morning. (Carolyn Lounsbury/CBC)

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Sunday for a total of 25 active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported four new cases on Sunday. There are 130 known active cases. Eight people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced no new cases Friday for a total of 11 active cases. One person was in hospital.

MORE TOP STORIES