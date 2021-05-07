'Areas of concern' prompt more COVID-19 testing sites in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Health is increasing testing capacity across the province in response to several clusters of cases outside of the central zone that so far have no identified source of infection.

The "areas of concern" are Sydney, Bridgewater, and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville, according to a news release from the health authority.

Increased testing in these areas will help determine where the coronavirus is, and if and how it's spreading. More options for testing in these communities will be added as needed, the release said.

Western zone

Three testing locations have been added in the western health zone, all of them by appointment only. You can book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811.

Acadia Festival Theatre at 504 Main St., Wolfville, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. NOTE: All COVID tests that were booked for the Acadia University Club on Westwood Blvd., from May 15 to May 17 will now be done at the Acadia Festival Theatre.

Berwick Fire Hall at 300 Commercial St., Berwick, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This location is by appointment only.

This location is by appointment only. 210 Aberdeen Rd., Bridgewater, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This location is by appointment only.

Eastern zone

Three testing locations have been added in the eastern health zone, including two with gargle testing for children and youth. Some locations are drop-in only and others require an appointment.

Membertou Entertainment Centre at 11 Chief Ben Christmas Awti'j, Membertou, on May 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location accepts drop-ins and prebooked appointments. Testing at this location is for anyone of any age, regardless of whether they have any COVID symptoms, have travelled or been to an exposure site. Gargle tests are available for children and youth aged 4 to 18.

Centre 200 at 481 George St., Sydney, on May 15 and 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. This is a rapid testing site and is drop-in only. It's for people 16 and older who are asymptomatic and have a low exposure risk.

GLR Fire Hall at 850 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. NOTE: this location is closed this weekend and will reopen on Monday, May 17. This location accepts drop-ins and prebooked appointments. Testing at this location is for anyone of any age, regardless of whether they have any COVID symptoms, have travelled or been to an exposure site. Gargle tests are available for children and youth aged 4 to 18.

Northern zone

In response to a low-risk exposure notice in the community, a temporary testing location is opening in Parrsboro next week.

South Cumberland Community Care Centre at 50 Jenks Ave., Parrsboro on May 19, 20, and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This location is by appointment only, which can be booked online starting May 17. Testing at this location is for anyone of any age, regardless of whether they have any COVID symptoms, have travelled or been to an exposure site. Gargle tests are available for children and youth aged 4 to 18.

