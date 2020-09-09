2 cases of COVID-19 detected in Nova Scotia schools

Two people in schools in Nova Scotia have tested positive for COVID-19, making them the first school-related cases in the province.

One person is at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and the other is at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour, according to a news release from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development on Monday evening.

Sarah Levy MacLeod, a spokesperson for the department, said to protect the privacy of the individuals involved, they cannot share whether they are students or a staff members.

Neither attended school on Monday. They are self-isolating at home.

Public Health will be in touch with close contacts. Everyone who was in a class with the two people who tested positive for COVID-19 is also being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Students will be supported to learn at home, said the release.

Only members of the school community who are directed to stay home are required to do so.

MacLeod said these two cases are in addition to the other two cases reported Monday in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update to the public Tuesday at 3 p.m.

