Nova Scotia reaches 0 active COVID-19 cases, province announces 1 more death

Nova Scotia health officials have announced there are now zero active cases of COVID-19 left in the province.

It's been nearly two weeks since a new case was found.

In a news release, the province also announced one more death from the coronavirus. The individual, a man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions, died weeks ago in the central health zone. After an investigation, it was found to be because of COVID-19. He was not a long-term care resident.

"My thoughts are with this individual's family and loved ones who are grieving these last few days and weeks," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release. "This virus has taken a lot from us, but we will stay vigilant in our fight to protect Nova Scotians as we work to reopen our province."

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 355 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

The release said one person remains in hospital in the ICU, but their case of COVID-19 is considered resolved.

So far, the province has had a total of 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Monday, June 22, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

