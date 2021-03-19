Nova Scotia reports 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the new cases, 41 are in the central zone, while the other eight cases are in the eastern zone, which includes Sydney. Those two areas are the only ones in the province where Public Health has confirmed there is community spread.

The last time the province reported fewer than 50 new cases in a day was on April 23.

After 98 recoveries, there are now 894 active cases in the province, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. The province said 72 people are in hospital related to the disease, including 19 in the intensive-care unit.

According to a news release from the Department of Health, the median age of people hospitalized in the province's third wave is 53. For people in intensive care, the median age is 58.

Over the weekend, the active case count dropped below 1,000 for the first time since May 3.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,364 tests on Sunday.

"The number of positive cases being reported today is lower," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "While that is a good sign, our testing numbers are also down today. Our testing centres are open, and I encourage those that are out to stop in and get tested."

5 deaths since Friday

Since Friday, five Nova Scotians have died related to the virus. One was a woman in her 60s, the other four were people in their 70s. All of them were in the central zone, which includes the Halifax area.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Premier Iain Rankin offered his condolences to their families.

"It's another reminder, yet again, how deadly this virus is, how quickly it can spread in communities," he said, urging everyone to continue following public health orders and to make testing a regular part of their routine.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 79 deaths related to COVID-19. Fourteen of them have been during the province's third wave.

Vaccine rollout on track

Rankin was among the more than 1,000 Nova Scotians getting vaccinated at a clinic set up inside the Halifax Forum today.

He said he's "feeling good" after getting his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and praised the "outstanding" health-care workers and volunteers, many of them retired nurses, who spent their holiday Monday working at the clinic.

Premier Iain Rankin getting his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Halifax on May 24, 2021. (CNS)

On Saturday, the province marked a milestone of half a million vaccine doses administered.

Rankin said Nova Scotia is "well ahead of schedule" and some people, including health-care workers and people in an older age category, can expect second doses starting in late June.

He also said the province will not be deviating from the age-based approach when it comes to second doses.

"The age is by far the biggest risk of death and severe disease, so that's why we've been able to limit what's been happening to our older demographics in this third wave," he said.

A technical briefing will be held on Tuesday to provide more updates on the province's vaccination plan.

Rankin and Strang will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 3 p.m. AT.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 134 active cases.

reported 15 new cases on Monday. The province has 134 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Monday and warned of a cluster of cases. The province has 89 active cases with four people in hospital.

reported five new cases Monday and warned of a cluster of cases. The province has 89 active cases with four people in hospital. P.E.I. reported five new cases on Wednesday. The province has 15 active cases.

