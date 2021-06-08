Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the province's active number of cases to 171.

Nine of the cases are in the central zone, with seven in the eastern zone and one case in the western zone.

One of the cases being investigated is connected to Halifax West High School. While the case was already reported yesterday, it came in late to the reporting system and is being recorded in today's COVID data.

Five of the central zone cases are close contacts of earlier cases and four are still being investigated. The remaining cases all had close contact with earlier cases.

Of the 171 active cases of COVID-19, 17 people are in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. The province is also reporting 28 recoveries from the virus.

"I'm pleased to see our cases remain low and Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "As we move through our reopening phases, we still need to be cautious. Remember to continue to follow the public health measures and make testing a regular part of your routine."

According to the release, Nova Scotia's health authority labs completed 2,536 tests Monday.

Strang urges vigilance

The province has administered 642,718 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 44,876 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

While the vaccination campaign progresses, the province's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang reminded people to remain cautious and follow public health guidelines.

"It is nice to see Nova Scotians getting back to doing some of the things we had to pause during lockdown, but we need to stay vigilant," said Dr. Strang in the news release.

"As excited as we are to see friends and loved ones again, please remember to keep the gatherings outdoors, keep your groups small and consistent, maintain distance between groups, get tested often, and practice good public health protocols like masking and washing your hands."

The release described the community spread of the virus as being limited in the central zone, while the other zones are being watched for community spread.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case on Tuesday. New Brunswick has 99 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Tuesday for 62 active cases. The province also reported its seventh death from the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases Thursday and had six active cases.

