N.S. reports 4 new deaths, says 73 people in COVID-19 hospital unit

Nova Scotia reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday and said 73 people are receiving specialized care in a designated hospital unit because of the coronavirus, including 13 who are in intensive care.

This is the most deaths reported in a single day from COVID-19 in the province since May 29, 2021.

The people who died were a man in his 40s in the central zone, a man in his 70s in the central zone, a man in his 80s in the eastern zone and a woman in her 90s in the central zone, according to a news release.

The vaccination status of the 73 patients is:

Eight (11.0 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

45 (61.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

Five (6.8 per cent) are partially vaccinated.

15 (20.5 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to provincial statistics, as 83.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.6 per cent have received one dose.

The average age of the patients admitted for COVID-19 is 67, the release states. The majority of the patients, 70, were admitted during the Omicron wave.

There are also two other groups currently in hospital related to the coronavirus, according to the release.

64 people who were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

112 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

As of Friday's update, unvaccinated Nova Scotians were about four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

On Monday, Nova Scotia opened up its COVID-19 vaccine booster dose eligibility to include those who are 18 years of age and older who last had their second dose of vaccine at least 168 days ago.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,275 tests on Monday and 495 new cases have been reported.

There are 227 cases in the central health zone, 148 in the western zone, 89 in the eastern zone and 31 in the northern zone.

Nova Scotia estimates there are 5,736 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Students back in class

Monday was the first day back to in-classroom learning for Nova Scotia students.

Students have been learning remotely for nearly a week following an extended holiday break prompted by rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The province used the week of at-home learning to secure more masks and rapid tests, and equip dozens of classrooms with upgraded ventilation systems so schools are better able to deal with COVID-19.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 239 new cases Monday. There are 5,325 active cases and 15 hospitalizations.

Prince Edward Island reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 and 378 recoveries Monday. Seven people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported two deaths and 113 hospitalizations Monday, including 16 people in ICU. The province has 4,914 active cases.

