9 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 1 at Bedford school

Nova Scotia is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including one case at Bedford South School.

The student did not attend school today and is self-isolating, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness. The school is closed today to undergo deep cleaning.

Everyone in a class that a confirmed case attended will be tested, and is required to self-isolate for 14 days. Bedford South School will be closed for cleaning and contact tracing until at least Wednesday, Dec. 2, the release said.

All cases identified today are in the central zone. There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Nova Scotia labs completed 3,109 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Rapid-testing pop-ups

An additional 1,142 tests were completed at the rapid-testing pop-up site in downtown Halifax yesterday, finding four positive results. Those people were told to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test.

The provincial state of emergency has also been renewed. The order will take effect this Sunday and extend to noon Sunday, Dec. 13, unless government terminates or extends it.

The province has announced more than 100 potential exposure sites in the last two weeks. A full list can be found here.

Another rapid-testing site is available on Friday. Anyone who does not have symptoms and wants to get tested can visit the Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth from 1:30-8 p.m.

In Friday's briefing, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, reminded people that rapid testing is an important part of the province's testing strategy, but it does not replace the need for a standard lab test.

1,058 ongoing investigations

When a person tests positive in the lab, Public Health employees investigate each close contact of that confirmed COVID case. There are 1,058 ongoing investigations in the province.

A week ago, that number was 276.

Strang said each positive case has an average of seven close contacts, but many cases have had considerably more than that.

Because of the work involved to complete contact tracing, it takes time for close contacts of positive cases to be contacted by Public Health.

"I ask for people's support and patience during this. Public Health will get to you," Strang said. "If you believe you're a close contact, stay home. We need your help on this."

Essential travel only

Although the province has not changed its self-isolation rules for travellers from other Atlantic provinces, Nova Scotians are still being urged to only travel for essential purposes, including accessing health care and attending work or school.

"I'm sorry to say, shopping is not an essential purpose," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

Strang added to buy local, and buy online, if shopping needs to be done to help contain the second wave of COVID, which began Oct. 1.

"Wave 2 is clearly here in Halifax, and we're trying to keep it in Halifax," he said.

Rapid testing in long-term care

Starting today, ongoing voluntary testing is being introduced in long-term care homes. Volunteers, designated caregivers, and employees who provide direct care to residents will be tested every two weeks.

The testing will start at three locations: Northwood, Ocean View, and St. Vincent's. It will expand to six more facilities over the next two weeks.

"This is part of our effort to monitor, reduce, and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. None of us need a reminder of how important that is," Strang said.

New restrictions for restaurants, gyms

On Thursday, new restrictions came into effect in most of the Halifax area and parts of Hants County.

Restaurants are closed for in-person dining for two weeks, but can do takeout and delivery. Gyms, libraries, museums and casinos are also closed.

A list of what's open and closed in Halifax can be found here.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island have all brought back mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers. As of Thursday evening, Nova Scotia is still not requiring anyone travelling from the Atlantic provinces to quarantine.

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

