Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Monday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday and a total of 10 known active cases in the province.

The new case is in the central zone and is related to a previously reported case, according to a news release from the Department of Health. The person is self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,620 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, according to the release.

There is currently one person in hospital due to the virus. They are in intensive care.

The province continues to urge Nova Scotians, particularly those who have been in contact with many people through work or social activities, to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing by booking an appointment online, or through a rapid testing pop-up site when one is available.

As of Sunday, 7,498 Nova Scotians have been fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case and one additional death on Monday. There are 140 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Monday and now has 298 known active cases.

P.E.I. has two known active cases. It announced Saturday its first confirmed case of the B117 variant. It was a case reported earlier this month, but test results only came back Friday.

