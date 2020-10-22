Nova Scotia reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's total active cases to 125.

Twelve of the new cases are in the central health zone, with one case each in the northern and western zones.

Nova Scotia labs completed 3,644 tests Friday.

An additional 670 tests were administered at a rapid-testing site in Dartmouth. There were three positive results.

Those testing positive in rapid testing were directed to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test.

A news release said that the province's case data website would not be updated Saturday because of technical difficulties. No one is in hospital in Nova Scotia related to the virus.

A full list of exposures in the province can be found here.

Premier Stephen McNeil continued to warn people about non-essential travel.

"Black Friday weekend usually draws crowds from across the province to the Halifax area to shop, but that must change this year," McNeil said in the release.

New restrictions in effect

New restrictions came into effect Thursday in most of the Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County.

The restrictions include stopping dine-in service at bars and restaurants and closing gyms, libraries, museums and casinos for at least the next two weeks. Masks are also mandatory in common areas of multi-unit dwellings like apartments and condos.

A list of what's open and closed in the Halifax region can be found here.

Across the province, visitations to long-term care facilities are no longer allowed unless the person is a volunteer or designated caregiver.

All other Atlantic provinces, most recently New Brunswick, have brought back mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers. But as of Thursday evening, Nova Scotia's policy on regional travel remained unchanged.

"We respect the decision of New Brunswick. At this time, Nova Scotia is focused on the new measures that came into effect [Thursday], including the strong recommendation from Public Health to avoid non-essential travel," government spokesperson Marla MacInnis said in an email.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES