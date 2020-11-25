Nova Scotia reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
There are now 114 active cases in the province
Nova Scotia is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's total active cases to 114.
Twelve of the new cases are in the central health zone, with one case each in the northern and western zones.
Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,253 tests Wednesday.
An additional 856 tests were administered Wednesday at a rapid-testing pop-up in downtown Halifax with five positive results. Those people were directed to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test.
New restrictions in effect
New restrictions came into effect Thursday in most of the Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County.
The restrictions include stopping dine-in service at bars and restaurants and closing gyms, libraries, museums and casinos for at least the next two weeks. Masks are also mandatory in common areas of multi-unit dwellings like apartments and condos.
A list of what's open and closed in the Halifax region can be found here.
Across the province, visitations to long-term care facilities are no longer allowed unless the person is a volunteer or designated caregiver.
COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces
The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:
- New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Thursday and has a total of 105 active cases. Effective midnight Thursday, anyone arriving in the province from all other provinces, including the Atlantic provinces, must self-isolate for 14 days.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Wednesday and has 28 active cases. Effective Wednesday, anyone arriving in the province from within the Maritimes will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
- P.E.I. reported one new case Wednesday and has two active case. As of Tuesday, anyone travelling to P.E.I. from other Atlantic provinces will have to quarantine for two weeks. Anyone who has returned from Nova Scotia or New Brunswick in the past week should limit their contact with others. As well, Islanders are being asked to not travel for the holidays.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.