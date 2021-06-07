Nova Scotia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There were 12 cases in the central health zone and three in the eastern zone.

Ten people are hospitalized with the virus, including six in intensive care.

There are now 147 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,761 tests on Wednesday.

According to a news release, there continues to be limited community spread in the central zone. The eastern, northern and western health zones continue to be monitored for signs of community spread.

Premier Iain Rankin said in the news release that testing is a key part of Nova Scotia's reopening plan.

"If people continue to get tested, the health system can identify new cases of COVID-19 early on and limit the spread of the virus," he said.

New case at Citadel High

On Thursday, health officials identified another case of COVID-19 connected to Citadel High in Halifax. A previous case had been identified by the province on Wednesday.

The additional case will be included in Friday's COVID-19 figures as it arrived after Thursday's update was concluded.

The school had already been closed for cleaning and to identify close contacts of the previous case.

The release from the school said that because the cleaning was done after any exposures from the second case would have occurred, the school will reopen on Monday as planned.

Students will continue with at home learning and the school said it would update parents on reopening over the weekend.

Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of the additional case, according to the release.

Vaccination progress

Speaking at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Premier Iain Rankin said that as of Tuesday, 62 per cent of Nova Scotians had received their first vaccine dose and the province was ahead of schedule in administering second doses.

Rankin said Nova Scotia was making significant progress with its vaccination drive.

He said the province expected to administer a "milestone" 17,000 doses on Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said daily case numbers are holding steady and the province was on track to have 75 per cent of the population vaccinated by late summer or early fall.

Strang said the province is expected to receive a "significant amount" of Moderna vaccine, though no timeframe was provided for delivery.

"Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial to reach maximum protection against COVID-19 and its variants," he said in Thursday's news release.

Strang and Rankin are scheduled to hold a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three news cases Thursday for 101 active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Thursday for 51 active cases. No one is currently in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. has not reported a new case since June 3 and has four active cases.

