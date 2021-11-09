N.S. reports 56 cases of COVID-19, 1 death on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload to 281.

The death was a man in his 80s in the eastern health zone.

"It pains me greatly to know that another family is mourning the loss of a loved one because of COVID-19," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

"We all need to do our part and get vaccinated, and we need to follow the rules. If we're sick, we stay home. If we aren't vaccinated, we respect the proof-of-vaccine policy and we don't participate in activities that aren't essential. This is how we protect ourselves and one another."

Of the new cases, 30 are in the western health zone, 18 cases are in the central zone, seven cases are in the northern zone and one case is in the eastern zone.

There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Community spread in western, northern zones

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health reported that an increase in case numbers over the weekend was related to community spread in Amherst and Cumberland County, as well as ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering in both the western and northern zones.

That included secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S. The long-term care home is now closed to visitors.

A news release Tuesday said a total of 17 residents and two staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident is in hospital.

The long-term care home has 74 beds and all residents are fully vaccinated.

School exposures

On Monday, four Nova Scotia schools were notified about exposures:

Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax.



Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary in Halifax.



Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford.



Newcombville Elementary School in Newcombville.

A full list of school exposures is available here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 44 new cases Monday. The province has 504 active cases, with 17 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. The province has 36 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported four new cases Sunday. The province has seven active cases.

