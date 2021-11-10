N.S. reports 30 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload to 277.

Of the new cases, 16 are in the northern health zone, 12 cases are in the central zone and two cases are in the western zone.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

On Tuesday, the province reported that a man in his 80s in the eastern health zone died of COVID-19.

Community spread in western, northern zones

Nova Scotia Health said there is community spread in the western and northern health zones, primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that happened in late October.

This includes transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and the East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.

A news release Wednesday said a total of 20 residents and two staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The long-term care home has 74 beds and all residents are fully vaccinated.

School exposures

On Tuesday, Bedford South School in Bedford was notified about an exposure at the school. A full list of school exposures is available here.

Public Health announced Tuesday that Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax would be shut from Wednesday until Nov. 17 to limit spread following an exposure at that school.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 52 new cases Tuesday. The province has 523 active cases, with 16 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases Wednesday. The province has 41 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported four new cases Sunday. The province has seven active cases.

