Nova Scotia reports single new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has eight active cases of COVID-19 with one new case being reported on Sunday.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel outside the region. That person is isolating.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 876 tests on Saturday.

Premier Stephen McNeil said he was heartened by the low number of new cases but urged members of the public to remain vigilant, according to a news release.

"I know many people will be getting together tonight to watch the Super Bowl," he said. "Let's remember to keep our huddles small and follow all the other public health measures."

Restrictions changing

Some COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed on Monday.

These looser restrictions include retail businesses and fitness facilities going to 75 per cent capacity, and the ability for recognized businesses and organizations to have events, festivals, weddings and funerals with a capacity of 100 people indoors.

Spectators will be allowed back to watch sports games and practices, as well as arts and culture rehearsals and performances, except when they're held at schools.

Large facilities with pre-approved plans can resume hosting events with multiple groups of 100 that are kept separate with their own entrances, exits and washrooms. Centre 200 in Sydney and Halifax's Scotiabank Centre can have multiple groups of 150.

Rapid testing sites

Nova Scotians are being encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.

Rapid testing pop-up sites continue around the province over the next few days, including in Dartmouth and Upper Tantallon.

Cole Harbour Place is hosting sites on Sunday until 6 p.m. and Monday from noon-7:30 p.m.

Upper Tantallon will be hosting rapid testing at the St. Margaret's Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday (noon-7:30 p.m.)

On Saturday evening, Nova Scotia Health announced a new potential exposure location in the western health zone.

Anyone who was at Walmart New Minas on Feb. 3 between 1-5 p.m. should book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or contact 811, regardless if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Feb. 17.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 7 new cases on Sunday, making for 203 active cases. Seven people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Saturday. The province has 17 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday, but the new case is someone who resides in another Canadian jurisdiction and doesn't count toward the province's case numbers. The province has three known active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES