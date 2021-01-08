N.S. reports 111 cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Nova Scotia reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the active caseload to 255.

Fifty-two of the new cases are in the western zone, 31 cases in central zone, 19 cases in northern zone and nine cases in eastern zone.

Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams and Nova Scotia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shelley Deeks will speak to reporters Monday at 3:30 p.m. AT.

According to Nova Scotia Health, the increase in case numbers is related to community spread in Amherst and Cumberland County, as well as ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash.

The province is reporting an outbreak at the long-term care facility, where so far four residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the four residents who tested positive is in hospital and the province is working with the home to prevent the spread.

Nine people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed completed 2,379 COVID-19 tests on Friday, Nov. 5; 3,302 tests on Saturday, Nov. 6; and 2,068 tests on Sunday, Nov. 7.

As of Monday's report, 78.9 per cent of Nova Scotians had been fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday The province has 473 active cases, with 15 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new case on Friday. The province has 52 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported four new cases late on Sunday. There are seven known active cases on the island.

