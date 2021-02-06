No new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Saturday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The province now has seven known active cases of the virus, according to a release from the province.

"I am so proud of Nova Scotians for the work they've done to contain the virus and keep our case numbers low," Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release.

The Nova Scotia health authority's labs completed 1,353 tests on Friday.

One person is in hospital with the virus. That person is in intensive care.

McNeil noted there are still a couple days until some restrictions change on Monday, so everyone should keep the current rules in mind.

Restrictions changing

These looser restrictions include retail businesses and fitness facilities going to 75 per cent capacity, and the ability for recognized businesses and organizations to have events, festivals, weddings and funerals for up to 100 people indoors.

Spectators will be allowed back to watch sports games and practices, as well as arts and culture rehearsals and performances, except when they're held at schools.

Large facilities with pre-approved plans can resume hosting events with multiple groups of 100 that are kept separate with their own entrances, exits and washrooms. Centre 200 in Sydney and Halifax's Scotiabank Centre can have multiple groups of 150.

Nova Scotians are being encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing. Rapid testing pop-up sites continue around the province over the next few days, including in Amherst and Dartmouth.

On Saturday, there is rapid testing available at the Amherst Centre on South Albion Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place is also hosting sites on Sunday (10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Monday (noon-7:30 p.m.)

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new deaths and 12 new cases on Saturday, making for 221 active cases. Eight people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases on Saturday. The province has 17 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday, but the new case is someone who resides in another Canadian jurisdiction and doesn't count toward the province's case numbers. The province has three known active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES