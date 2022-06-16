N.S. reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, average of 278 daily cases in weekly update

Nova Scotia is reporting 10 COVID-19 deaths, 28 hospitalizations and a daily average of 278 lab-confirmed cases in its weekly figures.

The figures are from a seven-day period that ended June 13. The province said hospitalizations and deaths are down this week.

Starting this week, the number of lab-confirmed cases includes people who have COVID-19 for the second time or more. It said reinfections were not previously included in data reports because the number was small.

"Since the beginning of the Omicron wave, there have been 215 people who have tested positive 90 days or more after a previous positive PCR test result," Nova Scotia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shelley Deeks said in a news release.

"At this point, many Nova Scotians have tested positive for COVID-19, so the chances of reinfection become more probable; that is why we have shifted our reporting to include the number of reinfections in our weekly case count."

All of the COVID-19 deaths reported this week were people at least 70 years of age or older. Since March 2020, there have been 431 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia.

The province is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven't already. Those who are 70 or older are encouraged to get a second booster dose. The province said people 70 years of age and older continue to be at highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the Omicron wave in Nova Scotia on Dec. 8, 2021:

The median age of PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 43.

The median age of hospitalizations is 71.

The median age of reported deaths is 81.

Nova Scotia Health says 21 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with three in intensive care.

It said another 121 people have COVID-19 but are in hospital for another reason.

The health authority said there are 66 people in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

Its numbers do not include the IWK Health Centre.

There are 144 Nova Scotia Health employees off work on Thursday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test or being exposed to a household member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of Nova Scotia Health employees off work in each zone is:

Central zone: 68.

Eastern zone: 34.

Northern zone: 22.

Western zone: 20.

