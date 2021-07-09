Vaccine outreach clinics planned for next week in western zone

Nova Scotia Health has announced another set of vaccination clinics for next week.

The clinics will be focused in the western health zone and are available at the following locations:

Digby Neck Consolidated School (6203 Highway 217, Sandy Cove). July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Westport Fire Hall (21 Second Street, Westport, Brier Island). July 13 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Islands Consolidated School (75 Overcove Road, Freeport). July 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinics are now available to be booked online here or by calling 1-888-797-7772.

The news release said Moderna vaccine will be provided at these clinics.

NSH said in their release it hopes to move in community centres in Kingston, Lockeport, Chester and Weymouth later this month.

490 doses administered over 2 days at walk-in clinic

The Halifax Convention Centre opened for walk-in vaccinations earlier this week. Over the first two days, 490 people received a first or second shot.

A total of 1,200 Moderna vaccine doses were made available. First doses were available to ages 18 and up and second doses for 35 and up.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Thursday and has nine active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Thursday and has 14 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new case Thursday and has two active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES