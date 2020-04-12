1 new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

One new case of COVID-19 was detected in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 561 Nova Scotia tests on May 22. There are 22 known active cases of the virus remaining in the province.

To date, there have been 1,049 positive tests, 969 recoveries and 58 deaths. Six of the people who tested positive are in hospital, but only three of them are in intensive care.

Two licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia have active cases of COVID-19. Northwood in Halifax has 12 residents and four staff with active cases. One other facility has one resident with an active case.

"New case numbers are staying low and we continue to head in the right direction. We can, and should, be proud of how we've fared," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a press release sent out Saturday.

On Friday, Strang strongly discouraged the public from gloves as protection from COVID-19.

He said gloves create a false sense of security and people are less likely to wash their hands when wearing them. Instead, Strang encouraged "good, frequent handwashing"

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, May 23. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Expanded COVID-19 symptom list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms has once again expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

