COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia hit 51 after 3 more announced at Northwood

Three more residents at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax have died of COVID-19, the province reported Wednesday.

Of the province's 51 deaths from COVID-19, 45 have been at Northwood, which has been the epicentre of the virus's outbreak in Nova Scotia.

Four new cases that were identified through testing on Tuesday also came from Northwood, the province's chief medical officer of health said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The provincial total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 1,024. About 85 per cent of those people have recovered. Nine people are in hospital, with four of them in intensive care.

On Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said all community outbreaks — or "clusters" of cases — had been resolved, and there are only sporadic cases appearing in communities even within the Halifax Regional Municipality, which has seen the most COVID-19 activity.

However, Strang cautioned people must continue to take precautions against spreading the virus.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms to look for

As of Tuesday, the province had 34,604 negative test results. The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 502 tests on Tuesday.

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Strang will provide an update at 3 p.m. AT CBC News will add the live stream to this story.

